Sudbury Declares Significant Weather Event
The Significant Weather Event Communication Protocol will enhance communications with both Council and residents should the City declare a Significant Weather Event.
A “Significant Weather Event” is defined as an approaching or occurring weather hazard with the potential to pose a significant danger to users of the highways within a municipality. Weather Hazards are determined by Environment Canada as meeting the criteria for the issuance of an alert under its Public Weather Alerting Program.
This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives until the municipality declares the significant weather event has ended. Once an SWE has ended, standard timelines for winter maintenance activities will begin.
The intent of a declaration is to notify the public that due to the current weather conditions, caution is to be exercised when travelling on the City’s streets and sidewalks, and that it may take longer than usual to restore them to the normal condition.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury's Health Unit Seeing Increase In Gastrointestinal Illness; Likely Due To NorovirusPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is seeing an increase in gastrointestinal illness, likely due to norovirus in childcare centers and in the community.
-
Slow Roll Through Sudbury Convoy to Support Ottawa Freedom ProtestWhat's being called a peaceful and respectful convoy through Sudbury will take place starting at Noon today. Organizers say The Slow Roll Through Sudbury is to show solidarity with truckers in the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. The convoy starts at noon on Lasalle Blvd just past Foundry St.
-
19 Year-Old Facing A List Of Charges After Unique Situation Near WaldenThe 19 year-old faces a long list of charges.