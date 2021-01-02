Sudbury Driver Says PLEASE Clean Off Your Vehicles

Sudbury driver Kristen McPherson made a plea on the Ward 2 Community Board on Facebook on Saturday to "please, PLEASE CLEAR THE ICE AND SNOW from your vehicles." She posted a picture of the windshield of their truck which had been destroyed by ice flying off another vehicle on MR 55.

In her post she said "this just happened to my husband: a huge ice chunk flew off a truck into the oncoming lane, hitting our windshield. If it had hit someone walking their dog instead, they wouldn’t be here. The driver couldn’t have missed it, but didn’t stop unfortunately. Right outside the 5000’s, MR 55.

Greater Sudbury will ticket drivers who don't have the snow and ice removed from their vehicle.