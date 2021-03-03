Sudbury Drivers Reminded To STOP For School Buses That Have Lights Flashing

A friendly reminder to Sudbury drivers in regards to when school buses are on the road.

The following is a post from Ann-Marie in the Valley East Facebook group:

I would like to give a friendly reminder to drivers, that when they see a school bus at a complete stop with the warning lights flashing and the "stop sign" fully extended and flashing, you must come to a complete stop!! It is the law!!

These lights do not mean that you should slow down, smile, and wave to me as you chose to completely disregard the students that were existing my bus. Have some respect and come to a COMPLETE STOP!!

The following is according to the Ministry of Transportation:

Fines

Drivers can be charged if they pass a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing and/or stop arm activated:

First offence: $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points. .

. Each following offence: $1,000 to $4,000, six demerit points and possible jail time (up to six months)

Vehicle owners can be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus, even if they weren't driving.