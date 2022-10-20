Sudbury family collects $300K lotto prize on behalf of late mother

SUDBURY FAMILY CONTINUE LEGACY OF THEIR LATE MOTHER AND GRANDMOTHER BY SPINNING THE BIG SPIN WHEEL ON HER BEHALF TO WIN $300,000





October 20, 2022



Toronto, ON – The late Anne Zacerkowny of Sudbury was a long-time player of OLG INSTANT games. Her family told us, her favourite things in life were her family and playing INSTANT games – so much so, that her family paid tribute to her love of OLG INSTANTS by playing the OLG “Winner/Gagnant” jingle during a video at her funeral.



When Anne found out she had won a spin of THE BIG SPIN (Game #3100), she was so excited to come to the OLG Prize Centre and spin the wheel. She even had a special outfit chosen for the special event. Then, sadly the pandemic restricted her opportunity to attend the Prize Centre, and she passed away in her 93rd year before she could safely make the trip to Toronto.



So, Anne’s three children and grandson came to the Prize Centre to spin the wheel in her honour. The family, each of them holding a photo of Anne in their hands, chose her grandson to spin the wheel on her behalf. With tears in their eyes, they quietly celebrated the memory of their loving mother and grandmother as the wheel landed on $300,000.



“This would have been one of the best days of her life,” said her son, Steve. “She would have been shaking with excitement.”



The $300,000 winnings will be deposited into Anne’s estate and dispersed according to Anne’s wishes.



THE BIG SPIN INSTANT game is an exciting $5 game that combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, an in-person spin on THE BIG SPIN Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.



THE BIG SPIN INSTANT game has three fun ways to win:

1. SCRATCH – To win an instant cash prize of $5 to $100,000 or a SPIN prize.



2. WATCH – If the prize won is SPIN, visit any OLG retail location to validate the ticket and watch the animated wheel spin on the lottery terminal screen. Every “SPIN” is a guaranteed win! SPIN prizes range from $10 to $10,000 or a BIG SPIN.



3. SPIN – If the animated wheel stops on “BIG SPIN,” the prize won is an actual spin on THE BIG SPIN Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre for a guaranteed prize of $100,000 to $500,000!



The winning ticket was purchased at Donovan Variety on Kathleen Street in Sudbury.

