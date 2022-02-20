Sudbury Family Day Activities and Municipal Service Schedule

Family Day Activities and Municipal Service Schedule



With the Family Day long weekend ahead, it’s a great time for some family fun. There are many great indoor and outdoor activities available throughout the city for everyone to enjoy. To celebrate Family Day, reduced rates will be offered at pools, ski hill and arenas on Monday, February 21, 2022. For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/leisure.

Municipal Service Schedule

GOVA Transit buses will follow a holiday service schedule on Family Day. Visit www.greatersudbury.ca/transit for the holiday transit schedule or call 311.

Garbage, recycling, and green cart collection are unaffected by the holiday. Landfills and Recycling Centre will be open.

The following municipal services will be closed for Family Day:

• Tom Davies Square

• Citizen Service Centres and Libraries

• Fitness Centres

• Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter will be closed to the public

311 and Live Web Chat at 311.greatersudbury.ca will not be available on February 21. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services.

For local COVID-19 information, visit www.phsd.ca/covid-19.

Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored on weekends and municipal holidays.