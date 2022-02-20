Sudbury Family Day Activities and Municipal Service Schedule
Family Day Activities and Municipal Service Schedule
With the Family Day long weekend ahead, it’s a great time for some family fun. There are many great indoor and outdoor activities available throughout the city for everyone to enjoy. To celebrate Family Day, reduced rates will be offered at pools, ski hill and arenas on Monday, February 21, 2022. For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/leisure.
Municipal Service Schedule
GOVA Transit buses will follow a holiday service schedule on Family Day. Visit www.greatersudbury.ca/transit for the holiday transit schedule or call 311.
Garbage, recycling, and green cart collection are unaffected by the holiday. Landfills and Recycling Centre will be open.
The following municipal services will be closed for Family Day:
• Tom Davies Square
• Citizen Service Centres and Libraries
• Fitness Centres
• Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter will be closed to the public
311 and Live Web Chat at 311.greatersudbury.ca will not be available on February 21. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services.
For local COVID-19 information, visit www.phsd.ca/covid-19.
Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored on weekends and municipal holidays.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury's Health Unit Seeing Increase In Gastrointestinal Illness; Likely Due To NorovirusPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is seeing an increase in gastrointestinal illness, likely due to norovirus in childcare centers and in the community.
-
Slow Roll Through Sudbury Convoy to Support Ottawa Freedom ProtestWhat's being called a peaceful and respectful convoy through Sudbury will take place starting at Noon today. Organizers say The Slow Roll Through Sudbury is to show solidarity with truckers in the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. The convoy starts at noon on Lasalle Blvd just past Foundry St.
-
19 Year-Old Facing A List Of Charges After Unique Situation Near WaldenThe 19 year-old faces a long list of charges.