Sudbury Females Followed By Suspicious Man in Black Pickup

Pickup

Greater Sudbury Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious male and vehicle.

Between the 1st of February and the 6th of February 2022, Police have received multiple complaints in the Lasalle Blvd residential area in relation to a pickup truck that has been following female pedestrians.

The truck is described as a black Dodge Ram with chrome bumpers. The male driver is described as Caucasian wearing glasses.

The public is urged to contact Police if they have been approached by this vehicle or have information in relation to the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 ext. 2338 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

