Sudbury Figure Skating Legend Says Olympics Are a Whole Broken System

In an article in Rolling Stone magazine, 2018 Olympic gold medalist, Meagan Duhamel of Sudbury, called out what she referred to as, "a double standard in Olympic sports." She described the backlash and controversy over Kamila Valieva's failed drug test as heartbreaking and said the Russians should be banned from competing until they show their system is completely cleaned up.

The article quotes Duhamel as saying “This is not her fault. She did not go to a pharmacy and buy these drugs herself, they were given to her by people around her.”

Duhamel said “Right now, the coach, and her team, really excel at teaching these young children really difficult skills. And then these children retire at 16 or 17 years old, with injured backs, injured legs, eating disorders, mental health issues ... the Russian Olympic Committee needs to be held to higher standards with regards to doping and how they treat these minor athletes.”

You can read the entire Rolling Stone article by following this link. (Subscription required)

https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/meagan-duhamel-kamila-valieva-controversy-interview-1302164/