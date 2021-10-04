Sudbury Fire Crews Battling Apartment Fire On Frood Road/Bloor
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY
There is a structure fire at a three unit apartment on Frood at Bloor.
Reports are that occupants are safe. Please avoid the area.
Fire Crews are on the scene.
