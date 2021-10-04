iHeartRadio
19°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Fire Crews Battling Apartment Fire On Frood Road/Bloor

FA23AbrXsAIp41B

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

There is a structure fire at a three unit apartment on Frood at Bloor.

Reports are that occupants are safe. Please avoid the area.

Fire Crews are on the scene.  

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram