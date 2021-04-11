Sudbury Firefighters Battle Early Morning Blaze

Greater Sudbury Fire Services were kept busy over the last 24 hours. The Bruce, Dell and Cambrian Heights area was blocked off while crews battled what they called a major residential fire at 744 Bruce Avenue at around 6:00 Sunday morning. Deputy Chief Jesse Oshell reports that the fire is out and the Ontario Fire Marshall is being called in to investigate.

There were two other fires on Saturday night. The first happened in a third floor apartment on St.Anne's Road. Careless smoking was likely the cause of that fire. Everyone in the City View Gardens apartments had to be evacuated due to smoke. No one was injured and the fire was contained to one unit.

The other fire was at a home on Chapman Street in New Sudbury. It's believed that it started in the basement. Officials say it caused minimal damage and there were no injuries. The cause is still being investigated.