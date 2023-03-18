Sudbury Five Planning Special Pre-Game Sunday

RELEASE FROM Sudbury Five Basketball

The Sudbury FIVE return to the UNDERGROUND Sunday, March 19th as they tip off against the London Lightning at 2pm.

Last week, the FIVE took back-to-back victories against Flint United of The Basketball League (TBL), winning 130-104 Thursday and 125-102 Saturday. In both games, Curtis Hollis led the FIVE with 24.5 points per game and AJ Mosby Jr. a close second with 22 points per game.

Thursday also marked the return of Braylon Rayson who has played for the FIVE since its inaugural season in 2018. Returning from playing for the BK Ogre of the Estonia-Latvia Basketball League, Rayson averaged 16.5 points per game.

This Sunday join the FIVE early for a day filled of family fun to cap-off the March Break with a special movie afternoon with the new state-of-the-art videoboard before the game beginning at 11:30am. Admission to the movie “Like Mike” is free with game ticket. Kids 10 and under receive admission for only $10 all season long.

Sunday the FIVE welcome the Spartans North Bay Basketball association to Sudbury to enjoy a day of FIVE basketball and to cheer on Nipissing University Lakers alumnus, Justin Shaver as well as 6’9” centre and North Bay resident Evan Harris. The FIVE also welcome all North Bay fans in attendance.

Sunday’s game is sponsored by the KUPP Centre Indoor Playground, Kids Ultimate Play and Party Centre who will be on hand with great prizes and giveaways. Visit their table on the court area for more information.

Following the game, all fans are invited to meet the FIVE for a team autograph session. The Five will be available after every Sunday game this season to meet with fans. Tickets for Sunday’s game are on-sale now at the Sudbury Arena Box Office and online at greatersudbury.ca/tickets.

The FIVE head on a short road trip this week as they face the London Lightning on Wednesday and the Windsor Express on Friday. Both games are set for 7:00pm. You can tune into the game on nblc.tv.

For more information, visit thefive.ca.