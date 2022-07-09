Sudbury GOVA Plus Service Down After Catalytic Converter Thefts
FROM THE GREATER SUDBURY TWITTER FEED
Gova Plus will experience some service delays and potential cancellation of service today due to a theft that occurred last night, which resulted in the removal of catalytic converters from the specialized vehicles. The city is working with the contractor and other contacts to identify other accessible vehicles in order to provide service to clients. The city will prioritize transportation for those that use GOVA Plus for medical appointments & direct contact will be made to impacted clients to communicate service delays of cancellations of service. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
