Sudbury Has Another HSN 50-50 Jackpot Winner
Loralee and Patrick M. were all smiles after their ticket was pulled in the Grand Prize Draw in the June HSN 50/50 draw. The couple from Capreol took home $498,900 in the draw. Even their granddaughter Everly was impressed by their good luck!
As of March 2023, $13.4 million has been raised through the draw for patient care, research, and future investments at Health Sciences North. This includes
-
$5 million to support support specialized equipment purchases and research initiatives to improve and advance patient care and services
-
$2.7 million has been earmarked for future capital renovation projects in pediatric care, mental health programs and services and acute patient care.
-
$1.5 million in future investments to ensure pediatric patients receive the best possible care, closer to home
-
$1.7 million in future investments to ensure cancer patients have access to life-changing, quality care at the Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeast Cancer Centre
-
$2.5 million in future investments to support the highest priority needs of Health Sciences North to ensure patients across Northeastern Ontario receive the care they need and deserve right here in our community
The July HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca. This month’s draw features a $15,000 early bird draw and two $5,000 bonus cash prizes.
