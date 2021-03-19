Sudbury Health Unit Confirms 22 COVID Cases Resolved Despite 41 New Cases
Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 41 new COVID cases Thursday. On the bright side, 22 cases were also resolved.
Forty of the new cases are in Greater Sudbury, while one is in Sudbury district.
There are currently 261 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, with 53 people in hospital at Health Sciences North with or suspected to have COVID.
Eight of those cases are in the intensive care unit.
While many of the cases in recent months have been linked to schools, most of the cases announced Thursday involve older residents. A total of 14 of the new infections are in people between the ages of 40-59, five are between 60 and 79, and two are older than 80. Fifteen cases involve people ages 20-39 while five are under age 19.
The area covered by Public Health is currently in lockdown.
