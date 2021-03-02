iHeartRadio
Sudbury Health Unit Confirms 32 New COVID Cases Monday

The COVID-19 situation worsened in Greater Sudbury on Monday, as the health unit reported 32 new cases.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said 31 of the cases are in Greater Sudbury, while one is in Sudbury district.

Five of the new cases are associated with an outbreak, one is close contact with a confirmed case, while source of the other 26 is under investigation.

There are currently 85 active cases, the highest in Northern Ontario.

Six people are currently in hospital at Health Sciences North with the disease, or suspected to have the disease, with one in ICU.

Greater Sudbury is currently in the orange-restrict zone under the provincial response framework. For more information, visit the health unit's phsd.ca

