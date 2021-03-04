Sudbury Health Unit Confirms Another 18 COVID Cases Wednesday

There are currently 112 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts after 18 new infections were confirmed and three cases resolved on Wednesday.

CTV News Northern Ontario reports the following:

Of the cases announced Wednesday, 17 are in Greater Sudbury, while one was reported in Sudbury district. Eight involved people under age 19, five between the ages of 20-39, three between the ages of 40-59, and two between the ages of 60-79.

The recent spike in cases would put the health unit in the red zone under the provincial COVID framework, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said during a conference call Tuesday with reporters.

Sutcliffe said that decision will be made by the province, in consultation with Sudbury health officials and Ontario's medical officer of health. Such decisions are usually made Fridays, and take effect the following Monday.