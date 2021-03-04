iHeartRadio
-9°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Health Unit Confirms Another 18 COVID Cases Wednesday

cjos-covid6 (1)

There are currently 112 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts after 18 new infections were confirmed and three cases resolved on Wednesday.

CTV News Northern Ontario reports the following:

Of the cases announced Wednesday, 17 are in Greater Sudbury, while one was reported in Sudbury district. Eight involved people under age 19, five between the ages of 20-39, three between the ages of 40-59, and two between the ages of 60-79.

The recent spike in cases would put the health unit in the red zone under the provincial COVID framework, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said during a conference call Tuesday with reporters.

Sutcliffe said that decision will be made by the province, in consultation with Sudbury health officials and Ontario's medical officer of health. Such decisions are usually made Fridays, and take effect the following Monday.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram