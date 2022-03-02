Sudbury Health Unit Issues Drug Warning After Recent Increase In Suspected Overdoses

The following is a release from Public Health Sudbury & Districts:

The Community Drug Strategy (CDS) for the City of Greater Sudbury has received reports of unexpected reactions and an increase in overdoses from the use of substances in the community of Sudbury.

While we cannot confirm the substance that has caused the overdoses, this situation serves as an important reminder to the community that street drugs may be cut or mixed with substances such as fentanyl or carfentanil, and that even a very small amount of these substances can cause an overdose.

An overdose occurs when a person uses more of a substance, or combination of substances, than their body can handle. As a consequence, the brain is unable to control basic life functions. The person might pass out, stop breathing, or experience a seizure. Overdoses can be fatal.

Prevent opioid overdoses/save lives:

Avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over-the-counter, and illegal drugs.

Avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs.

Use caution when switching substances: start with a lower dose than you usually would.

If you have not used in a while, start with a lower dose. Your tolerance may be lower.

Avoid using drugs when you are alone.

Carry a naloxone kit.

Call 911 if you suspect an overdose.

Overdose symptoms include:

fingernails and lips turn blue or purplish black

skin turns bluish purple, grayish or ashen depending on skin tone

dizziness and confusion

the person can’t be woken up

choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds

slow, weak or no breathing

drowsiness or difficulty staying awake

Reported symptoms of the unknown substance:

confusion

loss of time

lack of spatial awareness

distorted depth perception

slurred and erratic speech

How to respond to an overdose:

GIVE NALOXONE. This will help reverse an opioid overdose and will do no harm if the overdose is not opioid related. This may improve breathing, but the person may not regain consciousness due to sedation.

Call 911 to get medical help and keep monitoring their breathing.

Please distribute this information widely to help share the message.

For a free naloxone kit, contact The Point at Public Health Sudbury & Districts, Réseau Access Network, Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY), or ask your local pharmacist www.ontario.ca/page/get-naloxone-kits-free.