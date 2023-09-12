Sudbury Health Unit Issues Warning After An Increase In Suspected Drug Overdoses

The following is a release from Public Health Sudbury & Districts:

The Community Drug Strategy has received reports of an increase in the number of drug poisonings (overdoses) and unexpected reactions from the use of substances in Sudbury and districts.

While we cannot confirm the substance(s) causing the overdoses, this situation serves as an important reminder to the community that street drugs may be cut or mixed with substances such as benzos (benzodiazepines), xylazine, fentanyl, or carfentanil. Frontline workers warn that more toxic substances than usual may be circulating locally and that multiple naloxone kits have been required to reduce overdoses.

An overdose occurs when a person uses a substance, and their body is unable to handle the effects. As a result, the brain is unable to control basic life functions. The person might pass out, stop breathing, or experience a seizure. Overdoses can be fatal and non-fatal.

Prevent overdoses to save lives:

Avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over the counter, and illegal drugs.

Avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs.

Use caution when switching substances: start with a lower dose than usual.

If you have not used in a while, start with a lower dose. Your tolerance may be lower.

When using substances, consider the following options: Have a trusted person with you who can provide support as needed. Visit an overdose prevention site such as The Spot in Greater Sudbury (Réseau ACCESS Network). Connect with the National Overdose Response Service at 1.888.688.6677 (NORS line). Access the Brave App.

Avoid using drugs when you are alone.

Drug checking is available at The Spot in Greater Sudbury (Réseau ACCESS Network), even if you are not using substances at the site. Carry multiple naloxone kits. Know how to use them.

Call 911 if you suspect an overdose.

Opioid overdose symptoms include:

fingernails and lips turn blue or purplish black

skin turns bluish purple, grayish, or ashen, depending on skin tone

dizziness and confusion

the person can’t be woken up

choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds

slow, weak, or no breathing

drowsiness or difficulty staying awake

Due to benzodiazepines (benzos) toxicity, an overdose may last for hours and look like:

extreme sleepiness or passing out

poor balance and movement control

slurred speech

blackouts and memory loss

How to respond to an overdose:

GIVE NALOXONE. This will help reverse an opioid overdose and will do no harm if the overdose is not due to opioids. This may improve breathing, but the person may not regain consciousness due to sedation. Additional doses maybe needed.

Call 911 to get medical help and keep monitoring breathing. Stay with the person until help arrives.

If the person is unconscious, place them in the recovery position.

Where to get naloxone?

For a free naloxone kit, contact The Point at Public Health Sudbury & Districts, Réseau Access Network, Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY), or ask your local hospital or pharmacy. Or, visit www.ontario.ca/page/get-naloxone-kits-free.

Be cautious if using drugs and please distribute this information widely to help save lives.