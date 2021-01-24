iHeartRadio
-17°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Home Destroyed in Late Evening Fire Saturday

ValCaronFire

Police are asking motorists to avoid MR80 when going to and from Val Caron this morning. As of 7:30 Sunday morning, one lane of MR 80 was open in each direction but fire crews are still working and road conditions are still icy Greater Sudbury Fire Services reports that five stations were called to the fire at 2099 MR 80. 

The home is a complete loss with an estimated value of over $300,000. There were no injuries in the blaze and all the occupants are reported to be safe.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram