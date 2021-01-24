Sudbury Home Destroyed in Late Evening Fire Saturday
Police are asking motorists to avoid MR80 when going to and from Val Caron this morning. As of 7:30 Sunday morning, one lane of MR 80 was open in each direction but fire crews are still working and road conditions are still icy Greater Sudbury Fire Services reports that five stations were called to the fire at 2099 MR 80.
The home is a complete loss with an estimated value of over $300,000. There were no injuries in the blaze and all the occupants are reported to be safe.
