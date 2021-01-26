Sudbury Homeowner Fined $750 After Hosting An Illegal Gathering

The following was posted by Sudbury Police on their website:

"While the majority of community members are following the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act including the Stay-at-Home Orders, there are some individuals that are blatantly disregarding these laws and placing those around them at increased risk. We want to assure our community that these individuals will be charged.

This weekend, we were called to a residence due to a suspected party. Upon our Officers arrival, they were allowed into the home where they could hear whispers coming from a bedroom and found several individuals who do not reside in the home, hiding. Indoor gatherings are in direct contravention of the Stay-At-Home Order. The Officers educated the resident of the health risk associated to COVID-19 and the laws outlined in Ontario Regulation 11/21, however due to the homeowner’s complete disregard for the current legislation, the individual was given a $750 fine for Fail to Comply.

Last week, through the Collision Reporting Centre, Officers were notified of a driver from Quebec who had been involved in a collision. Due to the concern that the individual may have travelled to Greater Sudbury after the provincial lockdown and current Stay-at-Home Order came into effect, an Officer contacted the driver and determined that the individual was not in town for an essential reason. The driver was also issued a Provincial Offence Notice for Fail to Comply.

Since the Stay-at-Home Orders took effect on January 14, 2021, we have had an increase in calls for service related to the new regulation. In the majority of cases, we have determined that no violations have taken place or that there is some confusion with respect to the new laws. In these cases our Officers will continue to focus on engaging with our community through education, encouraging community members to abide by the current Orders, however, we will continue to use enforcement where warranted.

Thank you for doing your part to reduce the spread of COVID-19."