Sudbury Hospice Foundation Hosts Sudbury Credit Union Hike for Hospice May 7th
For immediate release
SUDBURY, ON – On Sunday May 7th 2023, the Sudbury Hospice Foundation will host the Sudbury Credit Union Hike in support of Maison McCulloch Hospice. The 2023 Hike will take place at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre. Registration begins at 11:30 am and the Hike will begin at 1:00 pm.
The goal for the 2023 Hike is to raise $100,000 as the Hike continues to raise awareness about Hospice Palliative Care in our community.
Mimi Regimbal, CEO of Sudbury Credit Union, shared that the Credit Union is pleased to have made the commitment to be the sponsor of the Hike for Hospice and we invite our members, employees and Directors to join us at the Hike to demonstrate our strong support for an initiative which is so important to the communities that we serve.
Ashley Bertrand, Director of the Sudbury Hospice Foundation shared: “On behalf of the staff, volunteers, residents, clients and their families, I would like to thank Sudbury Credit Union once again for their generosity and support. We are truly fortunate to have such a dedicated community partner. Together, look forward to welcoming our Hospice families and friends to this wonderful event which will take place rain or shine on May 7th.”
Pledge forms are available for pick up at any Sudbury Credit Union branch, at Maison McCulloch Hospice and online at www.maisonsudburyhospice.org
We look forward to hiking with you!
You may be interested in...
-
18 Year-Old Killed After Serious Collision Near Parry SoundThe driver, 18 years-of-age, is deceased. A passenger 28 years-of-age sustained serious injuries while another passenger sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to hospital. All involved parties from Parry Sound.
-
20 Year-Old Charged After Racing A Motor Vehicle On HWY 69 In SudburyThe driver was also issued a 30-day Driver's License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days at the cost of the owner.
-
54 Year-Old Man Dead After House Fire In Mississauga First NationOn April 5, 2023, members from the Mississauga First Nation Police Service, the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Mississauga First Nation Fire Department with the assistance of the Blind River Fire Department, and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a house fire on West Street in the community of Mississauga First Nation.