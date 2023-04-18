Sudbury Hospice Foundation Hosts Sudbury Credit Union Hike for Hospice May 7th

For immediate release

SUDBURY, ON – On Sunday May 7th 2023, the Sudbury Hospice Foundation will host the Sudbury Credit Union Hike in support of Maison McCulloch Hospice. The 2023 Hike will take place at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre. Registration begins at 11:30 am and the Hike will begin at 1:00 pm.

The goal for the 2023 Hike is to raise $100,000 as the Hike continues to raise awareness about Hospice Palliative Care in our community.

Mimi Regimbal, CEO of Sudbury Credit Union, shared that the Credit Union is pleased to have made the commitment to be the sponsor of the Hike for Hospice and we invite our members, employees and Directors to join us at the Hike to demonstrate our strong support for an initiative which is so important to the communities that we serve.

Ashley Bertrand, Director of the Sudbury Hospice Foundation shared: “On behalf of the staff, volunteers, residents, clients and their families, I would like to thank Sudbury Credit Union once again for their generosity and support. We are truly fortunate to have such a dedicated community partner. Together, look forward to welcoming our Hospice families and friends to this wonderful event which will take place rain or shine on May 7th.”

Pledge forms are available for pick up at any Sudbury Credit Union branch, at Maison McCulloch Hospice and online at www.maisonsudburyhospice.org

We look forward to hiking with you!