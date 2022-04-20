iHeartRadio
Sudbury HSN 50/50 Early Bird Draw Deadline This Morning

HSN

GET YOUR TICKETS THIS MORNING!

The monthly HSN 50/50 draw is just over a week away.  The jackpot is at about 450 thousand dollars currently but HSN has added a surprise cash prize early bird draw for anyone who gets their tickets by 8:00 this morning.  You can buy tickets at hsn5050.ca.  The money supports high priority needs at Health Sciences North, especially for patients receiving cancer treatment, families needing specialized pediatric care and making sure specialized equipment is in place.  That site again is HSN5050.ca.

 

    Sudbury HSN 50/50 Early Bird Draw Deadline This Morning

    OPP Reveals Who in Sudbury is Least Likely to Buckle Up

    Darryl Moxam Out As Sudbury Wolves Associate Coach

