Sudbury Law Enforcement Torch Ride Happening Today
The Law Enforcement Torch Ride is on this morning, leaving Dynamic Earth headed for Manitoulin at 10:00 am. Registration is underway now. The motorcycle ride supports Special Olympics providing sports and training programs for children, youth and adults with intellectual disabilities.
The link to the Sudbury fundraising page is https://specialolympicsontario.crowdchange.ca/1988/
If you're a motorcyclist looking for a weekend ride, join us on a journey from Sudbury to Manitoulin Island and back for the Sudbury Torch Ride supporting Special Olympics Ontario!
The Torch Ride is a fun and exciting fundraising event that raises money to provide quality sports and training programs for children, youth and adults with an intellectual disability!
Registration Options:
Single riders - $30 registration fee OR fundraise $50 to waive registration fee
Rider + Passenger - $40 registration fee OR fundraise $50 to waive registration fee
* For those who opt to fundraise to waive the registration fee, if the fundraising commitment is not met, you agree to pay the registration fee on the day of the event.
Raise funds to win some great prizes!
Top Fundraiser: $100 Tim Hortons Gift Card
Raise $100 or more: Torch Ride Long Sleeve Shirt
All registrants will receive a Torch Ride buff
Share photos/videos of your ride with us on social media! Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, tag us and use the hashtag #TorchRideON
