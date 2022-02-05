Sudbury Libraries Getting Ready to Reopen Monday

Greater Sudbury Public Library/Citizen Service Centre Locations Prepare for Gradual Reopening

Effective Monday, February 7, Greater Sudbury Public Library (GSPL) will return to in-branch services, as part of a gradual reopening plan. Libraries have been offering curbside and counterside services since January 10, in response to operational impacts to service levels.

A grab and go model will be encouraged and capacity limits will be in place. Potential operational disruption due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may require service levels to be modified – including shifting to curbside service – on a branch-by-branch basis. Any change to service levels will be communicated through GSPL's official communication channels.

In-branch services include browsing of collections, computer use (limited to one-hour sessions), printing, scanning, and photocopy services, municipal services, access to washrooms, and a place to warm up. Residents who require Citizen Service Centre municipal services such as marriage licensing and cemetery services are asked to call ahead to make an appointment.

We are committed to protecting the health and safety of patrons and staff. Masks are required at all times when inside City facilities. Proof of vaccination is not required to enter libraries/Citizen Service Centres. For more information, visit www.sudburylibraries.ca/en/aboutus/covid-19-update.asp.