Sudbury Libraries Getting Ready to Reopen Monday
Greater Sudbury Public Library/Citizen Service Centre Locations Prepare for Gradual Reopening
Effective Monday, February 7, Greater Sudbury Public Library (GSPL) will return to in-branch services, as part of a gradual reopening plan. Libraries have been offering curbside and counterside services since January 10, in response to operational impacts to service levels.
A grab and go model will be encouraged and capacity limits will be in place. Potential operational disruption due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may require service levels to be modified – including shifting to curbside service – on a branch-by-branch basis. Any change to service levels will be communicated through GSPL's official communication channels.
In-branch services include browsing of collections, computer use (limited to one-hour sessions), printing, scanning, and photocopy services, municipal services, access to washrooms, and a place to warm up. Residents who require Citizen Service Centre municipal services such as marriage licensing and cemetery services are asked to call ahead to make an appointment.
We are committed to protecting the health and safety of patrons and staff. Masks are required at all times when inside City facilities. Proof of vaccination is not required to enter libraries/Citizen Service Centres. For more information, visit www.sudburylibraries.ca/en/aboutus/covid-19-update.asp.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury's Health Unit Seeing Increase In Gastrointestinal Illness; Likely Due To NorovirusPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is seeing an increase in gastrointestinal illness, likely due to norovirus in childcare centers and in the community.
-
19 Year-Old Facing A List Of Charges After Unique Situation Near WaldenThe 19 year-old faces a long list of charges.
-
Sudbury Police Provide Photo Of Suspect Vehicle After Hit & RunThe suspect vehicle is described as a light coloured Dodge Ram pickup. The vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on Walford Rd towards Regent St. Investigators continue to canvass the area for video footage of the suspect vehicle.