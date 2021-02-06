Sudbury Looking for Input on Junction East Project

Greater Sudbury looking for public input on the Junction East Project, the new central Library/Art Gallery. Public meetings will take place between now and April with the first session scheduled for February 22. Information on the project and session is available at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca

RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF GREATER SUDBURY

The City of Greater Sudbury is continuing with next steps on the path to realizing the Junction East Project, the new central Library/Art Gallery.

The City and WZMH Architects, the consultant for the design of Junction East, will facilitate a series of consultation sessions between February and April of 2021, seeking the community’s input into the development of a design for the facility. Residents are invited to participate in the first public consultation sessions, February 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. or from 7 to 9 p.m. This will be an opportunity to learn more about, and ask questions related to, the landmark Junction East project. More information is available at https://overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/.

Residents who are unable to attend the public engagement sessions can provide feedback by completing an online survey at https://overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/. Paper copies are available at all libraries during operating hours. Upon arrival, follow the curbside instructions posted at each branch to request a survey from staff. The completed survey can then be placed in the book return. Residents can also call 311 to submit their comments.

In addition to the public open houses, consultation sessions will be held with various focus groups in the community.

Expected to open in 2024, Junction East will include the Greater Sudbury Public Library Main Branch and the Art Gallery of Sudbury, located on the east side of Shaughnessy Street in the downtown. The City and WZMH are examining the potential to integrate the Sudbury Theatre Centre and Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association into the project as well.