Sudbury Man Charged With Multiple Counts Of Fraud In Relation To Landscaping Services

On December 15, 2020, Officers arrested and charged a 37 year old man for Fraud Under $5,000 x6 in relation to multiple incidents that occurred over the Summer in Greater Sudbury.



Between May and September, the man accepted deposits from various community members for landscaping services on behalf of a local company. The deposits were accepted with the promise of the landscaping services being completed over the summer months. None of the jobs were completed and in the Fall, the community members contact Police via an online reporting option, CopLogic and via the non-emergency number to file reports of Fraud Under $5,000 against the man.



Through the investigation, it was determined that the man did not work for the local landscaping company he had accepted the money on behalf of and had no intention of completing the promised services, therefore committing Fraud.



The 37 year-old was released on an Undertaking with a Court date of February 12, 2021 where he will answer to the charges of Fraud Under $5,000 x6 under the Criminal Code of Canada.



As a homeowner considering renovation or landscaping projects such as new windows, siding, shingles, driveway, patio, decks etc. ensure that you protect yourself and your property by doing your research prior to signing a contract or providing a down payment.



You can do so by entering a business name or an individual’s name into the search engine of your computer. You may also want to check the company's Facebook page (or other social media profiles such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, etc.).

Prior to providing payment for home renovation products or services:



1. Know your rights

2. Research the company

3. Verify applicable licencing

4. Ask for identification and references

5. Obtain everything in writing

6. If you feel uncomfortable, end the interaction



The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's slogan is: Recognize. Reject. Report.



If you recognize red flags of a potential scam, or have a gut feeling that something is wrong, reject the offer. Then report it.



For more information on how to protect yourself from frauds and scams, CLICK HERE

