Sudbury Man Charged With Stealing Vehicles

OPP

PERSON CHARGED WITH THE THEFT OF VEHICLES

(SUDBURY, ON) - On August 29, 2022, Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial police (OPP) charged a person in connection with the theft of two motor vehicles.

On August 21, 2022, members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) OPP located a stolen vehicle on Estaire Road, in the City of Greater Sudbury and began an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Sean FAHEY, 37-years-of-age, from Sudbury was arrested and charged with:

  • Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 334(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (two counts)
  • Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, contrary to section 355(a) of the CC

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 28, 2022, in Sudbury.

