Sudbury Man Faces Multiple Charges After Driving Impaired & Recklessly

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Just after 6:00 p.m. on August 8, 2021, we received a call regarding an Impaired Driver as the individual had been seen consuming numerous alcoholic beverages prior to getting behind the wheel of an RV.

The vehicle was last seen on MR80 in Val Caron heading towards New Sudbury.

Around 6:10 p.m. Officers located the vehicle on Notre Dame Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.

The Officers approached the vehicle and began to speak with the driver.

Upon speaking with the driver, the Officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

The Officers told the driver to exit the vehicle and which time the driver refused and intentionally reversed into one of the marked cruisers.

The driver then drove the vehicle over the curb almost hitting one of the Officers who was on foot.

The Officers pursued the vehicle due to the aggressive actions of the driver and in order to protect the Public.

The Officers followed the vehicle onto Morin Street where they conducted a rolling block in order to stop the vehicle.

The driver once again rammed two additional marked police cruisers before continuing West on Morin Avenue.

The driver eventually drove the vehicle into a concrete barrier at a low rate of speed and Officers were able to block the vehicle in.

The man the exited the vehicle and attempted to flee from Police on foot.

Officers caught the man a short distance from the vehicle.

The man was transported the Police Headquarters where he was asked to provide a breath sample and he refused to do so.

As a result of the incident, 36 year old Michael Providence has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Operation While Impaired

 Mischief Over $5,000 x3

 Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon x3

 Escape Lawful Custody

Unlawfully at Large

 Flight from Peach Officer

 Dangerous Operation

 Obstruct Peace Officer

 Mischief Endangering Life x3

 Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

He was held in Police custody overnight and attended Bail Court this morning, August 9, 2021 to answer to the charges.