Sudbury Man Facing At Least 5 Charges After Driving Impaired On HWY 69


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On February 11, 2023, at 7:21 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 69, in the French River.

The vehicle was located and stopped by police. The driver was arrested for impaired driving and then transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.

The vehicle was uninsured, with unauthorized plate and a search of the vehicle located open liquor.  

As a result of the investigation, a 60 year-old man from Sudbury, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC
  • Use plate not authorized for vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the Highway Traffic Act
  • Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor, contrary to section 42(1)(a) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act
  • Operate a motor vehicle without insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

 

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 9, 2023, in Sudbury

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please "Make the Call," and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.

