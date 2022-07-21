Sudbury Man Facing Charges After ATV'ing While Impaired

The following is a release from the OPP:

On July 15, 2022, at 6:33 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision off Benny Road, Unincorporated Territory.

The driver of the ATV was transported by Sudbury Paramedic Services to the local hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 37 year-old man from Sudbury, was arrested and charged with:



" Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

" Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 24, 2022, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.