iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Man Facing Impaired Driving Charges After Putting Vehicle In Ditch On HWY 144


opp

The following is a release from the OPP:

A driver has been charged with impaired driving, after a collision into a ditch.   

On April 13, 2023, shortly after 12:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a report of a single motor vehicle collision into a ditch, on Highway 144, Moncrieff Township, north of the City of Greater Sudbury.  

No person was injured in the collision.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 26 year-old man from Sudbury, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
  • Careless driving

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 3, 2023, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram