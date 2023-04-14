Sudbury Man Facing Impaired Driving Charges After Putting Vehicle In Ditch On HWY 144

The following is a release from the OPP:

A driver has been charged with impaired driving, after a collision into a ditch.

On April 13, 2023, shortly after 12:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a report of a single motor vehicle collision into a ditch, on Highway 144, Moncrieff Township, north of the City of Greater Sudbury.

No person was injured in the collision.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 26 year-old man from Sudbury, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Careless driving

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 3, 2023, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.