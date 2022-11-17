Sudbury Man Handed Stunt Driving Charges After Travelling 158 KM/H In A 100 Zone
Provincial Police from the Nipissing West Detatchment recently stopped a vehicle for stunt driving on Highway 69 in Sudbury.
A 45 year-old from Sudbury was traveling at 158 km/hr in a posted 100 km/h zone.
The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
As always, Police remind you to slow down & drive safe!
