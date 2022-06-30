Sudbury Man Preparing for Swim Around Manitoulin

Mathieu Bonin is in the final day of preparation for the Multiple Sclerosis Manitoulin Swim. Beginning Canada Day, Bonin will swim 350km around Manitoulin to raise funds and awareness for M.S. research.

Bonin says he's dedicating his summer to swim in what he calls "this cold, dangerous, turbulent and unpredictable water to raise funds and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis research. He also says he swims to honor the memory of his Aunt Claire Poirier who passed away from the illness, to bring hope to the people who are suffering from this illness, and to their loved ones. With my courage, I want to highlight theirs. And he is swimming with the hope that one day it will lead to a cure. Believing something is possible is the first step in achieving it.

Bonin said before he started training for this event, he couldn't swim 50m and was very much out of shape. If he's successful, he will be the first person on record to swim around Manitoulin island.

You can follow the Multiple Sclerosis Manitoulin Swim and make a donation at msmanitoulinswim.com