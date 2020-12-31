iHeartRadio
Sudbury Man Rescued This Morning After Falling Through The Ice On McCharles Lake

Police (Sudbury)

Police, Fire and EMS are on scene for a rescue of an individual who fell through the ice on McCharles Lake in Naughton. 

Police say the man was rescued and they confirm that his snow machine fell through the ice and into the water.

Police are reminding citizens regarding ice safety when venturing out on the ice.

