Sudbury Market Prepping For 2nd Weekend At Science North!

The following is what the Sudbury Market had to say on Facebook:

"We had such a successful opening weekend at Science North on Saturday, October 16.

Thank you to all of our amazing vendors and wonderful supporters!

Don’t forget that we’re in Science North every Saturday from 10am-2pm.

We always have something new to show you, as does Science North!

It’s a win-win when you come."

Vaccine passports are NOT recquired, as the market is considered an essential service.