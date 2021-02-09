Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger Issues Statement; Expresses Concern About Variant Strains of COVID

The following is a statement from Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger:

"Friends and fellow residents. This weekend revealed some very concerning results in our efforts to further mitigate and eliminate the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The recent number of infections reported in Greater Sudbury has been on a downward trend and though this is promising, we must also be extremely cautious not to let our guard down nor take for granted that the virus is still very much present in our community.



The Health Unit has reported that variant strains have arrived in Greater Sudbury. These strains are highly contagious and travel with a frightening speed. As well, we have also learned of breakouts recently at Health Sciences North, Pioneer Manor and the Elizabeth Centre. These new developments reinforce our consistent messaging of stay at home, mask up and please do not travel in or out of the region unless absolutely necessary.



Last week, I discussed the aspects of establishing awareness checkpoints along Highway 69 to discourage travel. These checkpoints have been used in a similar fashion in Quebec are in place to persuade those who feel the need to travel for non-essential reasons to stay home. No checkpoint will ever prevent the transport of goods, groceries or essential items. We have seen the unfortunate outcomes of those who recklessly travel to our region and I join the many others offering condolences to the family and staff at Amberwood Suites who are mourning a seventh loss due to COVID 19.



As we await the further details of our re-opening procedures, I want to remind everybody once again that our caseload and infection situation directly dictates when we will see restaurants, gyms and retail stores back open. Our choices will decide our path forward - so let us all stay positive, stay strong and think twice before risking the health of a loved one, senior or another member of our great community."