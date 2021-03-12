Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger Issues Statement; Says Latest COVID Trends Are Troubling

The following is a statement from Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger:

"Friends and fellow residents,



Today brought the news we were hoping to avoid: Greater Sudbury is going back into lockdown as of midnight tonight. Based on the advice of its Chief Medical Officer, and in consultation with our local Medical Officer of Health, the Province is activating an “emergency brake” due to the concerning local trends.



This virus is spreading at an alarming rate in our region, and it’s having very real impacts. Between March 3 and 9, our case count increased by 54.1 per cent. The latest trends are extremely troubling. So while today’s news is difficult to hear, I respect the Province’s decision to do what is necessary to keep our community safe.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in our community, and Public Health announced today that the rollout is ramping up to offer more people the first dose. All residents who were born in or before 1941 are able to pre-register with Public Health Sudbury & Districts now. We need to be patient as the supply continues to come in, but everyone will have an opportunity to get vaccinated. That will make an enormous difference in our collective well-being.

In the meantime, it’s not too late for us to get ourselves back on track. Going back into lockdown is not easy on any of us, and I know it’s especially challenging for our local business community, who have worked so hard to adapt to continually changing circumstances. This has been a very long haul for everyone. But today’s news is a harsh reminder that we have to step it up and be even more vigilant in following all public health advice while vaccinations continue to roll out.

So I’m imploring you – please continue to be part of the solution. Don’t have get-togethers with people who aren’t part of your household. Try your best to stay home as much as possible. Do everything you can to limit trips outside your home to essential reasons like work, school, exercise, grocery shopping or medical appointments. And if you do have to go out, practise physical distancing and wear your mask.

Stay safe, Greater Sudbury."

