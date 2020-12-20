Sudbury Mayor Marks the Passing of Long Time Journalist
Mayor Bigger’s Statement on the passing of Claire Pilon
On behalf of City Council, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Claire Pilon on her passing.
As a long time journalist, francophone and educational leader in our community, Claire was well respected and undoubtedly made a positive impact in our community and will certainly be missed by many.
My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Claire at this time.
Brian Bigger Mayor of Greater Sudbury
-
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Public Health Warns of Potential COVID ContactPublic Health Sudbury and Districts is warning passengers on a Tuesday December 15 Ontario Northland bus they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Bus #5502 that was scheduled to arrive in Sudbury at 7:15 p.m is affected. Anyone on the bus is asked to isolate right away if symptoms develop.
-
2 Sudbury Garbage Men Go Above & Beyond To Brighten A Boy's DayNow THESE are the types of stories we love to share!
-
Markstay-Warren Community Steps Up To Help A Family In NeedMarkstay-Warren - A small community with a BIG heart!