Sudbury Mayor Marks the Passing of Long Time Journalist

Mayor Bigger’s Statement on the passing of Claire Pilon

On behalf of City Council, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Claire Pilon on her passing.

As a long time journalist, francophone and educational leader in our community, Claire was well respected and undoubtedly made a positive impact in our community and will certainly be missed by many.

My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Claire at this time.

Brian Bigger Mayor of Greater Sudbury

