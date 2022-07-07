Sudbury Mayor Rejects Kingsway Entertainment District Increases

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger has done a 180 on the Kingsway Entertainment District. They mayor issed a statement last night saying he now opposes the project. This after the latest estimates put the cost at almost $215 million. Bigger went public with his position Wednesday evening, saying he cannot support staff's recommendation, with staff's latest estimate that interest on a new long-term debt for the project would be 5 percent or more and would increase municipal taxes an additional 2 percent over the next 30 years. Bigger says he remains committed to the Junction East project and is optimistic that significant funding will be available from upper levels of government for that project.



A message from Mayor Brian Bigger in response to the recently released report on the KED project:

I cannot support staff's recommendation to accept a cost of $215 million for a new Event Centre. Knowing that the St. Catherines Meridian Centre was constructed in 2014 for $54.7 million.

I also cannot support staff's recommendation to take on an additional $115 million of debt for this project. Particularly, with staff's latest estimate that the interest rate on new long-term debt would be 5 percent or more.

I also cannot support staff's recommendation in that it would have the impact of increasing municipal taxes an additional 2 percent over the next 30 years. Council has just recently given city staff direction to present a 2023 draft budget representing a 3.7 percent increase (roughly half the current rate of inflation) and I remain committed to council's recent direction.

I do remain committed to the Junction East project and I am very optimistic that significant funding dollars will be obtained from upper levels of government for that project.

As you know, two years ago, we secured $205 million at a rate of 2.63 percent over 30 years. At this time, approximately half of those funds have been committed for projects such as Place Des Arts, Junction East and the four laning of MR 35. I have asked staff to provide council with an update and summary of all projects approved by council, where staff anticipate financing these projects with new debt. I will ask City Council to defer any further debt financed projects at this time.