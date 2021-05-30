Sudbury Men Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

On May 19th, 2021, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) and Computer Forensics Unit in conjunction with the Tactical Unit and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Greater Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, 25-year old Connor Armstrong was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Luring a child under 18 x 1

Make Child Pornography x 1

Possess Child Pornography x 1

Distribute Child Pornography x 1

The man appeared in Bail Court on May 20th, 2021 to answer to the charges.

On May 27th, 2021, the I.C.E. and Computer Forensics Units in conjunction with the Tactical Unit and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Greater Sudbury. As a result of the investigation, 30-year old Matthew Levesque was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Access Child Pornography x 2

Possess Child Pornography x 3

The man will appeared in Bail Court on May 28th, 2021, to answer to the charges.