iHeartRadio
20°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Men Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Police

On May 19th, 2021, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) and Computer Forensics Unit in conjunction with the Tactical Unit and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Greater Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, 25-year old Connor Armstrong was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Luring a child under 18 x 1
  • Make Child Pornography x 1
  • Possess Child Pornography x 1
  • Distribute Child Pornography x 1

The man appeared in Bail Court on May 20th, 2021 to answer to the charges.

On May 27th, 2021, the I.C.E. and Computer Forensics Units in conjunction with the Tactical Unit and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Greater Sudbury. As a result of the investigation, 30-year old Matthew Levesque was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Access Child Pornography x 2
  • Possess Child Pornography x 3

The man will appeared in Bail Court on May 28th, 2021, to answer to the charges.

 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram