Sudbury Mom Credits Local NICU Team For Saving Her Daughter's Life
On this Pure for Pediatrics Radiothon day, we had this story sent to us by Meagan:
"I wanted to post a little of our story to say thank you to our NICU team. Our daughter Tinsley was born August 2020 fighting for her life. She was on life support and ultimately had to be flown to sick kids. If it wasn't for our NICU who stabilized her to get her to sick kids, we wouldn't have her here with us. Sudbury NICU, we will never be able to pay you back for helping save our baby girls life. Tinsley is now thriving and because of all of you who acted quickly, she is here with us- happy and healthy!"
If you would still like to donate to oure Pure for Pediatrics Campaign, go to https://www.neokidsfoundation.ca/event/pureforpediatrics/
You may be interested in...
-
2 Rabbit-Hunters From Aurora Charged By Sudbury Police After Found Stuck On Capreol TrailThe individuals were directed to pack up their belongings and to return home as per the provincial Stay-at-Home Order.
-
Sudbury Mom Credits Local NICU Team For Saving Her Daughter's LifeA very fitting story on Pure for Pediatrics Radiothon day!
-
Here We Go! Welcome To The Pure For Pediatrics Radiothon In Support Of NEO Kids!We've set a goal of raising $40,000, and we trust that the community's generosity will help get us to that goal!