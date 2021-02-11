Sudbury Mom Credits Local NICU Team For Saving Her Daughter's Life

On this Pure for Pediatrics Radiothon day, we had this story sent to us by Meagan:

"I wanted to post a little of our story to say thank you to our NICU team. Our daughter Tinsley was born August 2020 fighting for her life. She was on life support and ultimately had to be flown to sick kids. If it wasn't for our NICU who stabilized her to get her to sick kids, we wouldn't have her here with us. Sudbury NICU, we will never be able to pay you back for helping save our baby girls life. Tinsley is now thriving and because of all of you who acted quickly, she is here with us- happy and healthy!"

