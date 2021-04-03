Sudbury Municipal Services Holiday Schedule

2021 Easter Weekend Municipal Service Schedule Holiday schedules will apply to the following municipal services from Friday, April 2 to Monday, April 5, 2021.

Landfills and transfer stations will open on Easter Monday, April 5. Landfills and transfer stations are closed on Sundays. Residents should be prepared for longer than usual wait times due to COVID-19 capacity limits.

The Recycling Centre and Household Hazardous Waste Depot are closed while the city remains in the Grey Zone of the COVID-19 response framework. Residents may make an appointment with the Toxic Taxi to receive free home pickup of household hazardous waste.

Greater Sudbury Public Libraries and Citizen Service Centres remain closed to the public. Curbside pickup is available for reserved items. Tom Davies Square is closed to walk-ins while the city remains in the Grey Zone. Appointments will not be available on Easter Monday.

GOVA Transit will follow holiday routes and schedules on Sunday, April 4. Buses on Monday, April 5 will follow a Saturday/Sunday service schedule. The Saturday transit schedule is unaffected by the holiday weekend. Passengers must wear a mask while riding public transit.

The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is closed to walk-ins. Residents who are interested in adopting a pet must call 311 to schedule a visit. Appointments will not be available on Easter Monday.

311 and Live Web Chat at 311.greatersudbury.ca will not be available from Friday, April 2 through Monday, April 5. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services. For hours of operation, safety protocols and information about municipal facilities visit www.greatersudbury.ca/COVID. For local COVID-19 information, visit www.phsd.ca/covid-19. Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored on weekends and municipal holidays.