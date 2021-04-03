iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Municipal Services Holiday Schedule

easter-2118070_1280

2021 Easter Weekend Municipal Service Schedule Holiday schedules will apply to the following municipal services from Friday, April 2 to Monday, April 5, 2021.

Landfills and transfer stations will open on Easter Monday, April 5. Landfills and transfer stations are closed on Sundays. Residents should be prepared for longer than usual wait times due to COVID-19 capacity limits.

The Recycling Centre and Household Hazardous Waste Depot are closed while the city remains in the Grey Zone of the COVID-19 response framework. Residents may make an appointment with the Toxic Taxi to receive free home pickup of household hazardous waste.

Greater Sudbury Public Libraries and Citizen Service Centres remain closed to the public. Curbside pickup is available for reserved items. Tom Davies Square is closed to walk-ins while the city remains in the Grey Zone. Appointments will not be available on Easter Monday.

GOVA Transit will follow holiday routes and schedules on Sunday, April 4. Buses on Monday, April 5 will follow a Saturday/Sunday service schedule. The Saturday transit schedule is unaffected by the holiday weekend. Passengers must wear a mask while riding public transit.

The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is closed to walk-ins. Residents who are interested in adopting a pet must call 311 to schedule a visit. Appointments will not be available on Easter Monday.

311 and Live Web Chat at 311.greatersudbury.ca will not be available from Friday, April 2 through Monday, April 5. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services. For hours of operation, safety protocols and information about municipal facilities visit www.greatersudbury.ca/COVID. For local COVID-19 information, visit www.phsd.ca/covid-19. Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored on weekends and municipal holidays.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram