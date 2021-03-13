iHeartRadio
Sudbury News You Need If Your Ride is Five Tonnes or More Per Axle.

5Tonnes

Load Restrictions Begin Saturday, March 13

Under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act (HTA), the City of Greater Sudbury has several by-laws which regulate the movement of trucks/heavy vehicles through the City.

A heavy vehicle is any commercial vehicle having a gross vehicle weighing five tonnes or more.

To reduce the effects of heavy vehicles have on roadways during the spring thaw, there is a period of reduced load limits on certain roads. During this time, the maximum weight must not exceed five tonnes per axle.

The reduced load period runs from Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 12:01 a.m. to early June but may vary depending on road and weather conditions.  All roads covered by reduced load limits are posted with regulatory signs.

For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/loadrestrictions

 

