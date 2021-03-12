Sudbury Now Into The Grey Lockdown Zone; Here's What That Means For You
Organized public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious services, rites and ceremonies
- No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household
- Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation
- Limit for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings, physical distancing can be maintained:
- 10 people outdoors
- Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling):
- 10 people indoors
- 10 people outdoors
- Virtual and drive-in events and religious services, rites or ceremonies permitted
Restaurants, bars and food or drink establishments
- Indoor and outdoor service prohibited
- Take out, drive through and delivery permitted, including alcohol
Sports and recreational fitness facilities
- Facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness activities are closed except for:
- The sole use of high performance athletes including parasport athletes, and specified professional leagues (for example, NHL, CFL, MLS, NBA)
- Specified purposes (for example, day camps, child care)
- Outdoor recreational amenities (for example, ice rinks, ski hills, snow trails) open with restrictions (for example, no team sports)
- Community centres and multi-purpose facilities (for example, YMCA) allowed to be open for permitted activities (for example, child care services, day camps, social services)
Meeting and event spaces
Closed with limited exceptions for:
- child care and day camps for children
- court services
- government services
- mental health and addiction support services (for example, Alcoholics Anonymous) permitted to a maximum of 10 people
- provision of social services
Retail
New to Grey-Lockdown as of February 2021:
- In person shopping permitted for all retail, subject to capacity limits of:
- 50% for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores and pharmacies
- 25% for all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, cannabis stores, hardware stores and garden centres
- Curbside pick-up and delivery permitted
- Stores must post capacity limit publicly
- Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19covid 19 symptoms)
- This does not apply to indoor malls, which are required to actively screen their customers before they enter the mall. Malls can use the patron screening tool to help meet this requirement.
- Individuals must physically distance and wear a face covering, with some exceptions
- No loitering in shopping malls, and stores within the malls subject to appropriate retail measures
