Sudbury-Opened-Closed-This Is What We Know

Today is Family Day in Greater Sudbury.

GOVA Transit is on a holiday schedule today. Garbage, recycling, and green cart collection are unaffected by the holiday and Landfills and the Recycling Centre will be open. Most municipal facilities are closed today including Tom Davies Square, Citizen Service Centres and Libraries. 311 and the Live Web Chat will not be available and the City’s social media accounts will not be monitored today.

Holidays are being celebrated in eight of Canada's 13 provinces and territories today. It's Family Day in Ontario, B-C, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Most provincial government offices and services, as well as most schools, will be closed in regions marking a holiday. Most banks will also be closed in affected provinces, though most federally regulated services -- including Canada Post -- will maintain normal operating hours. However, mail collection and delivery may not proceed as normal for locations running out of private businesses that may be closed.