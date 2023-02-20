Sudbury-Opened-Closed-This Is What We Know
Today is Family Day in Greater Sudbury.
GOVA Transit is on a holiday schedule today. Garbage, recycling, and green cart collection are unaffected by the holiday and Landfills and the Recycling Centre will be open. Most municipal facilities are closed today including Tom Davies Square, Citizen Service Centres and Libraries. 311 and the Live Web Chat will not be available and the City’s social media accounts will not be monitored today.
Holidays are being celebrated in eight of Canada's 13 provinces and territories today. It's Family Day in Ontario, B-C, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick.
Most provincial government offices and services, as well as most schools, will be closed in regions marking a holiday. Most banks will also be closed in affected provinces, though most federally regulated services -- including Canada Post -- will maintain normal operating hours. However, mail collection and delivery may not proceed as normal for locations running out of private businesses that may be closed.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury-Opened-Closed-This Is What We KnowIt's Family Day and, in Sudbury, it's a mixed bag as far as what's open and what's not. We know that GOVA Transit is on a holiday schedule. Garbage, recycling, and green cart are unaffected. Landfills and the Recycling Centre are open. Most municipal facilities are closed. A list is up at the Pure Country website.
-
1st Degree Murder Charges Laid After Fatal Shooting On Wikwemikong Unceded TerritoryOn February 19, 2023, shortly before 1:40 a.m., members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police, the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Sagamok Detachment of the Anishinabek Police Service responded to a shooting on Hills Trail.
-
Sudbury Police On The Hunt For Wanted Fugitive Clifford VernoskyIt is alleged that over a period of 2 weeks, Clifford Daniel Jr VERNOSKY assaulted a person on 2 occasions, at one point attempting to choke the victim. During this incident, the victim was struck with a glass, causing it to break. VERNOSKY is also accused of threatening injury or death, harassment and threatening conduct.