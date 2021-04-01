Sudbury Parents: A New Round Of Direct Payments From The Province Begins April 26th

Ontario’s education minister says parents in the province can expect to begin receiving their latest round of direct payments from the Doug Ford government starting on April 26.

Parents will receive $400 per child from the age of 0 to Grade 12.

For parents with children who have special needs, they will receive $500 per child under 21.

The new money will automatically flow to those who previously received payments from the province.

This money is being given to help offset costs incurred by parents as a result of the pandemic.

