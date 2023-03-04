Sudbury Polar Plunge Happening This Weekend

The 2023 Greater Sudbury Polar Plunge is happening Saturday, March 4th at the Ramsey Lake Boat Launch.

Are you too chicken to plunge?

Well, we don’t blame you! Although a number of brave community members will be #FreezinForAReason and taking the plunge into the frigid water of Ramsey Lake on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in support of Special Olympics, you can still support this great cause while staying dry and warm.

Our annual lucky duck dash is back and this year’s prizes are bigger and better than ever.

For $10 you can purchase a duck and have a chance to win the following items:

1st prize: a 65” Samsung 4K QLED Smart TV from Bianco's

2nd prize: a metal fire pit from City Welding, Chilly Moose cooler and tumblers along with A&W root beer, glass mugs and toques

3rd prize: a JBL wireless Bluetooth speaker, Scentsy basket and Orange Theory one-month membership and prize pack

There are only 500 ducks available for purchase and all of the proceeds from the lucky duck dash go directly to Special Olympics Sudbury.

To purchase a duck, you can e-transfer your payment to polarplunge@gsps.ca. Make sure to include your name, telephone number and email address in the message area of the e-transfer.