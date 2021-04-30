Sudbury Police Able To Apprehend Man On Bridge Of Nations Who Was In Emotional Distress

The Bridge of Nations was closed for a short period of time early Thursday afternoon, as a man was in emotional distress.

Police say they closed the bridge, allowing officers to focus on de-escalating the situation.

Fortunately, Police were able to apprehend the man & take him to hospital to get the services he required.

We've heard of similar situations over the past 6 months.

Great job Sudbury Police on acting quick to prevent something worse from happening to this man.