Sudbury Police Able To Apprehend Man On Bridge Of Nations Who Was In Emotional Distress

image (1)

The Bridge of Nations was closed for a short period of time early Thursday afternoon, as a man was in emotional distress.  

Police say they closed the bridge, allowing officers to focus on de-escalating the situation.  

Fortunately, Police were able to apprehend the man & take him to hospital to get the services he required. 

We've heard of similar situations over the past 6 months.  

Great job Sudbury Police on acting quick to prevent something worse from happening to this man.  

