Sudbury Police Able To Apprehend Man On Bridge Of Nations Who Was In Emotional Distress
The Bridge of Nations was closed for a short period of time early Thursday afternoon, as a man was in emotional distress.
Police say they closed the bridge, allowing officers to focus on de-escalating the situation.
Fortunately, Police were able to apprehend the man & take him to hospital to get the services he required.
We've heard of similar situations over the past 6 months.
Great job Sudbury Police on acting quick to prevent something worse from happening to this man.
