Sudbury Police Arrest 2 Men Who Were In The Process Of A Home Invasion

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on April 16, 2021, we received a call regarding a Home Invasion in progress. Information provided was that two men entered a residential building on Attlee Avenue and forced their way into one of the units by kicking in the door. Once inside the men began to assault the individuals inside the unit while displaying a firearms.

Officers immediately arrived in the area and located the two men attempting to flee the scene in the vehicle they had arrived in.

As a result of their arrest, Officers searched the vehicle and located a handgun and an airsoft pistol.

The individuals inside of the residential unit sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the altercation.

This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident as the individuals are believed to be known to each other.

23 year old Tuqur Jones of Scarborough and 21 year old Malek Bouallagui of Orleans have been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

Break and Enter

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (Malek Bouallagui)

Assault Cause Bodily Harm (Malek Bouallagui)

Pointing a Firearm

Using Firearm While Committing Indictable Offence

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Motor Vehicle

Utter Threat to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Tampering with Serial Number

Both men were held in Police custody overnight in order to attend Weekend and Statutory Holiday (W.A.S.H.) Court today, Saturday, April 17, 2021 to answer to the charges."