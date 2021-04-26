Sudbury Police Arrest 2nd Man Responsible For Fatal House Fire On Bruce Avenue
Sudbury Police with another update in regards to the fatal house fire on Bruce Avenue:
"Through the investigation, Detectives have identified a second person believed to be responsible for the fatal fire that claimed the lives of three community members.
Around 3:25 p.m. on April 24, 2021, Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division arrested and charged 48 year old Fernard Bolduc with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;
Party to the Offence of First Degree Murder x3
Party to the Offence of Attempt Murder
Conspiracy to Commit Murder
Party to the Offense of Arson - Disregard for Human Life
He attended Bail Court on Sunday, April 25, 2021 to answer to the charges.
This is an ongoing investigation and we are actively seeking information in relation to additional individuals who are believed to be involved in this incident.
If you have any information related to the identities of other individuals who were involved or if you have video footage of the fire, we ask that you please contact us at 705-675-9171."
