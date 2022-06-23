Sudbury Police Arrest & Charge Two Men After Weapons Complaint Downtown

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 9:35 a.m. on June 21, 2022, we were called in relation to a Weapons complaint on Durham Street in Greater Sudbury. Information provided was that two men were seen exchanging what was believed to be a hand gun.

Minutes later, Patrol Officers arrived in the area and located the two men based on the description that had been provided to our 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Centre.

The two men were taken into Police custody and Officers immediately located the described firearm.

As a result of the arrests, Officers searched both men and located a variety of illegal weapons including a spring-assisted (switch blade) knife and a set of brass knuckles that also contained a spring-assisted knife. The firearm was confirmed to be a replica gun.

Based on the investigation, the 21 year old man has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and the 20 year old man has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order and Fail to Comply with Prohibition Order.

Due to the elevated concern for Public Safety, the 20 year old man was held in Police custody overnight in order to attend Bail Court today, June 22, 2022 to answer to the charges.

The 21 year old man was released on a Promise to Appear with a Court date of August 31, 2022. Their names cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

We would like to commend the community member who called in the incident providing valuable information related to the involved individuals, as well as, our Patrol Officers who quickly located and arrested the two men seizing illegal weapons and ensuring that they were not used in the commission of a crime."